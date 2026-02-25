Meghan photo with Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Karyna Shuliak: Real or fake?

The release of the Epstein files have caused a massive stir with prominent names and figures discovered to be involved with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Currently, the royal family has been facing intense scrutiny and humiliation as the hands of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is a suspect in an active investigation carried out by 12 different forces.

As the royals were reeling from the impact of the public uproar, the Sussexes were likely sighing with relief to be staying away from the furore. Although, that was all short-lived after claims of Meghan Markle’s hidden connection with Epstein was unearthed on social media.

A photo had been making rounds in which the Duchess of Sussex, before she met Prince Harry, had been on a yacht, along with Epstein’s last girlfriend, a Belarusian woman named Karyna Shuliak.

Many trolls online had been suggesting that Meghan would be called in to testify as she allegedly must have witnessed Andrew's actions. But it was soon cleared by X’s AI assistant that while the photo making rounds is not fake, it also doesn’t have any connection to Epstein not his girlfriend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not made a comment on the matter and neither have they remarked on the arrest of Andrew in connection to the allegations.