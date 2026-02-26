Prince Harry turns Meghan's tears into laughter with secret trick

The Sussexes embarked on a two-day trip to Jordan

Prince Harry knows very well how to handle Meghan Markle's emotions as he turned her tears into laughter during a visit to a Middle East Country.

The Duchess of Sussex, who witnessed a tearful experience during an encounter with injured Palestinian children, took part in a football game against her husband at the Za'atari Refugee Camp, home to tens of thousands of displaced Syrians.

She emerged victorious in the contest, apparently defeating the Duke. But it seems Harry let her win to bring her smile back after heartfelt moments with the suffering community.

The mother of two celebrated enthusiastically, raising her arms in triumph after her right-footed penalty found the back of the net past a young goalkeeper.

Harry, meanwhile, was less successful as his attempt was stopped by the girl between the posts.

The Sussexes are on a two-day trip to Jordan to gain insight into humanitarian operations supporting Syrians and Palestinians who have fled to the country over recent decades.

Their journey took them north from Amman to the expansive camp, where displaced families reside in semi-permanent accommodation with limited shopping facilities nearby.