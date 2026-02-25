Police share latest update on Andrew arrest, investigation, searches at royal lodge

Police have released statement about their searches at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

Detectives searched the Windsor property over the weekend and into Monday, accordong to Thames Valley Police.

On Tuesday night, official confirmed in a statement that searches on the property are done.

“Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire," said Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright.

He explained: "This concludes the search activity that commenced following our arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on Thursday."

However, Wright also confirmed that “We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing."

The official ried to reveal the situation with his statement as he said: "It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time."

There were speculations and reports that Andrew's arrest shattered him. The ex-prince marked his 66th birthday behind bars, cops by his side.

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, and was released pending further investigation