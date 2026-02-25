Senior royals join forces for crucial challenge as King’s health takes hit

 
February 25, 2026

King Charles, who has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer, has been feeling the effects of his shamed brother’s actions, as police probe intensifies.

After the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the police have been investigating at the royal residences including Buckingham Palace. The monarch had reportedly been looking “drained and exhausted” amid the turmoil that has gripped the royals.

However, the senior members of the royal family are steadfast in their duties and are rallying around Charles for support. On Tuesday, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended a ceremony at St James’s Palace.

The King was also joined by his wife Queen Camilla. While, Prince Edward was not present having taking an ill, and Sophie was performing duties at the behest of the monarchy, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have also shown their loyalty during this trying time.

Royal Editor Emily Nash noted that the event was important during this “hugely challenging time” for the royal family.

“It must be a comfort to have his sister, the Princess Royal, as well as the Queen and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, alongside him to show a united front.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Phil Dampier told Hello! this proved that the royals have sending an important messaged that the “show is carrying on. The senior royals are saying to “keep calm and carry on”.

