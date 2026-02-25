Prince Harry, Meghan wipe tears of children in Middle East country

Prince Harry, Meghan bridge gap between royalty and reality with bold move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stole hearts as they shed light on harsh realities during their Middle East trip, touching lives with compassionate gestures at a refugee camp.

The Sussexes, who left their two children and Archie Lilibet in California to embark on a live-saving mission, tried to bridge the gap between royalty and reality.

They reminded the world that kindness knows no borders, and gentle move can be a powerful catalyst for healing.

The Duke and Duchess wiped away tears and brought hope to a suffering community with every gentle touch and empathetic word. The couple also met Maria, a 14-year-old burn victim from Gaza at the Speciality Hospital in Amman.

The Montecito-based couple's video went viral, racking up likes and melting hearts worldwide.

On the first day of their two-day tour, which started on Wednesday, the Sussexes mingled with young refugees at Questscope’s youth centre, joining children in football, art, and music, spreading joy to uplift the moments for the community.

The couple, who said goodbye to the royal life in in 2020, still continue their philanthropic and charity works.

They travelled to Amman at the invitation of Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Their visit comes at time of crisis for the royal family following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Last year, Harry's Archewell Foundation laannounced it would donate $500,000 (£370,000) to projects - including the WHO - to help develop prosthetic limbs and provide other support for children from Gaza and Ukraine.

They first partnered with the WHO on a global campaign to encourage vaccine equity and co-hosted a high-level event at the UN General Assembly in 2021, and their charitable body has also worked with the organisation on its global initiative to help end violence against children.

Since moving to California in 2020 for a new life the Sussexes have carried out a number of foreign visits that have taken a similar form to the official trips they made when still part of the Royal Family.