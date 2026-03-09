Princess Beatrice reaches out to wise royal figure amid marriage 'strain'

Princess Beatrice sought support from a member of the royal family amid reports of her marital tensions.

Since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's royal exit, personal and professional setbacks, their daughters became victims of their wrongdoings.

But this is not the only reason the York sisters are facing scrutiny. They were both mentioned several times in emails released from Epstein's files, raising questions about how much they knew about the dirty business.

Among other problems, earlier Sky News reported that Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, travelled to an American island resort, a work-related trip or escape from his in-laws' negative shadow.

Many claimed that Andrew and Fergie's scandal put a strain on Beatrice's marriage.

During the chaos, she reportedly reached out to her cousin Zara Tindall for emotional support.

As per Women's Day, the Tindalls "invited" Beatrice and Eugenie as a gesture of goodwill at Gatcombe Park.

Phil Dampier, a royal expert, shared that the sisters were once seen as "innocent victims of their parents’ greed," but now they are "firmly in the firing line of press scrutiny."