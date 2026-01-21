Prince William, Princess Kate weave sweet moments while learning new skill

Prince William and Kate Middleton, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, are currently visiting Stirling and Falkirk for a two-day visit to promote heritage traditions of Scotland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared in awe and in sheer delight as they learned a traditional craft known to the country which also brings people together. As the couple added a new skill into their repertoire, they also out their strong bond on display.

Kensington Palace released official photos from the engagement at Radical Weavers as the couple tried their hand at making tartans.

“Weaving connections,” the statement from the Palace began.

“An inspiring example of how traditional Scottish tartan-weaving is being used by Radical Weavers to bring people together, offering support and hope to those affected by trauma and loss.”

The images were from William and Kate diving in the work at hand and having some fun along the way. There were also highlights from the couple meeting the public. At one point, William and Kate put their arms around another in an affectionate gesture while taking photos.

Prince William holds Kate’s coat in true gentleman fashion

Princess Kate took a particular interest as she was seen focussing on a classic red and black piece, being assisted by one of the craftsmen. Meanwhile, in a sweet gesture for his wife, William stood on the side, holding her coat and watching Kate hard at work.

Peter Dickie, who is the head of weaving, shared the Kate added the first piece of weaving to the scarf.

“I did the first bit to secure it in place, and then the first piece of actual weaving was done by the princess,” he explained, via The National. “She did about an inch and a half there, which is, give or take, about 16 throws in two or three minutes, having never woven before.”