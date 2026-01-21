 
Geo News

Meghan Markle set to make bold choice for Prince Harry despite fears

Prince Harry receives surprise update ahead of key life event

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 21, 2026

Meghan Markle set to make bold choice for Prince Harry despite fears
Meghan Markle set to make bold choice for Prince Harry despite fears

Meghan Markle is expected to join her husband, Prince Harry, in the UK to show support, despite serious concerns about security and potential backlash.

The Duke of Sussex is set to take over his home country in 2027 for the Invictus Games Birmingham edition.

There are talks about the appearance of key royal members, especially Harry's father, King Charles. But a royal expert claimed that his wife, Meghan, won't hide in Montecito; rather, she will celebrate the major event.

Richard Fitzwilliams told the Mirror, "I don’t think the King will be involved in anything to do with the Games this summer..."

He added, "...but I do think it’s a real possibility that he will see Harry and his (the King’s) grandchildren, and that probably means seeing Meghan too."

Richard believes that Meghan's absence will hint that she is hiding from the bad press in the UK. Archie and Lilibet's mother "will stand by Harry no matter what."

The last time Meghan was spotted in the UK was at the 2022 funeral of the Queen, where she and Prince Harry attended.

Princess Kate and William ignore protest shouts in Scotland
Princess Kate and William ignore protest shouts in Scotland
Palace issues statement as Prince William, Kate send emotional nod to Harry
Palace issues statement as Prince William, Kate send emotional nod to Harry
Kate Middleton's brother gets his 'wagging tail' opportunity in UK
Kate Middleton's brother gets his 'wagging tail' opportunity in UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stay silent as Piers Morgan rushes to hospital
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stay silent as Piers Morgan rushes to hospital
Prince Harry turns full bench into empty seats by skipping afternoon court session
Prince Harry turns full bench into empty seats by skipping afternoon court session
Princess Kate beats Prince William in friendly curling competition
Princess Kate beats Prince William in friendly curling competition
King Charles reopens Balmoral as Lady Amelia brightens winter
King Charles reopens Balmoral as Lady Amelia brightens winter
Prince William and Princess Kate arrive at engagement after unexpected delay
Prince William and Princess Kate arrive at engagement after unexpected delay