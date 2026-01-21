Meghan Markle set to make bold choice for Prince Harry despite fears

Meghan Markle is expected to join her husband, Prince Harry, in the UK to show support, despite serious concerns about security and potential backlash.

The Duke of Sussex is set to take over his home country in 2027 for the Invictus Games Birmingham edition.

There are talks about the appearance of key royal members, especially Harry's father, King Charles. But a royal expert claimed that his wife, Meghan, won't hide in Montecito; rather, she will celebrate the major event.

Richard Fitzwilliams told the Mirror, "I don’t think the King will be involved in anything to do with the Games this summer..."

He added, "...but I do think it’s a real possibility that he will see Harry and his (the King’s) grandchildren, and that probably means seeing Meghan too."

Richard believes that Meghan's absence will hint that she is hiding from the bad press in the UK. Archie and Lilibet's mother "will stand by Harry no matter what."

The last time Meghan was spotted in the UK was at the 2022 funeral of the Queen, where she and Prince Harry attended.