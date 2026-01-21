Andrew, Sarah Ferguson make new deal after daughters take drastic step

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are officially evicted from Royal Lodge, a house they shared together for decades despite their divorce, as the consequences of their actions catch up to them.

The former Duke and Duchess of York have several allegations against them and the common one being their association with paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein.

Following the public uproar as new details emerged in Epstein files, King Charles removed Andrew from the royal fold, stripping his royal titles (including Prince style) and honours. This automatically removed all honours for Fergie, who was just beginning to earn back the favour of the monarch.

Their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have been left particularly distraught by the allegations against their parents and have kept some distance. Eugenie has reportedly cut off her father completely while Beatrice is still in touch with her father but not as much.

Biographer Andrew Lownie, whose bombshell book about the Yorks triggered as series of events, indicated that Andrew and Sarah have a strong agreement in place about their daughters even as they leave Royal Lodge to go their separate ways.

He noted that Andrew and Sarah will never be the same, but they have a new agreement in place after the turmoil they have been through.

“The deal is parents will fall on their swords as long as the daughters are taken care of,” the author told Marie Claire. “Everything now is about the daughters.”

Princess Beatrice, 37, is mum to two daughters, Sienna and Athena, with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi. Princess Eugenie, 35, mum to two boys, August and Ernest, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank. Andrew and Fergie are active grandparents to all four children.

Now, Andrew and Fergie have nothing tying them together except for their daughters and grandchildren. Lownie noted that ‘happiest divorced couple’ claim “quickly ended once Fergie no longer had a title and [won’t be] living at Royal Lodge”.