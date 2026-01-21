Royal protection officer shares latest details on Harry’s UK security

Prince Harry, who feels confident about the verdict on UK police protection, is still waiting on the official announcement from the UK Home Office on the matter, while he deals with his phone hacking trial this week.

The Duke if Sussex arrived solo in London on Sunday and was seen accompanied by his security officers to High Court as the trial against the Associated Newspapers Limited.

Meanwhile, on the matter of reinstating his taxpayer-funded police protection, former senior Royal Protection Officer Ken Wharfe MVO shared that his position has shifted as a result of recent events.

“Given where we sit politically at the moment, and the publicity over the past few years, plus the fact his father is not in the best of health, it would be wrong not to give him full Scotland Yard protection,” said Ken, who had previously been in charge of Diana’s security along with young William and Harry.

He stressed that the “fall-out would be huge if anything were to go wrong” especially given the Prince Harry has publicly expressed his concerns for his family’s protection.

“A full security package is justified now rather than relying on liaison arrangements that do not allow proper access,” he explained. “I have changed my view from when he first left for California because of the current volatile state of the world.”

Previously, a DailyMail report indicated that at this point, the announcement is just a “formality” as the decision to reinstate Harry’s protection has been taken.

However, a source close to Harry responded to Hello! noting that while it was “great” news, but they have not been informed of such thing.

“We’re not taking anything for granted,” the insider said. “Institutional forces could still intervene to scupper it.”