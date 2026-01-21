 
Netflix bosses left 'unhappy' as Meghan Markle takes big risk

Meghan Markle's first major setback of 2026 sparks new debate

Geo News Digital Desk
January 21, 2026

Meghan Markle's television career appeared to be at risk after she left Netflix bosses unhappy.'

In 2025, the Duchess of Sussex returned to TV screens with her cooking show, With Love, Meghan. Unfortunately, the former working royal failed to grab the expected attention from the media and viewers.

Now, at the beginning of 2026, there are reports that there are likely no chances of producing a third season of her Netflix series.

Speaking of the current situation, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express, "It’s hard to sell cringey, smiley rubbish."

He added, "Meghan’s cookery show has had too much exposure, with the first two series being filmed back-to-back, which was an error as nothing could be learned from the feedback."

The royal expert believes that the streaming giant officials "cannot be happy with the result" of Meghan's content and its performance.

"Some watched, but nothing like the number that Netflix hoped. The reviews rightly incinerated it, and the festive special was significant only in that it emphasised that A-listers avoided it," Richard shared.

It has been said that Meghan Markle is expected to make short-format videos with the same idea of cooking and lifestyle content, which could be a risky move after back-to-back flops. 

