Prince Harry’s reaction emerges after unexpected change amid trial

Prince Harry, who is set to appear in the witness stand in a few hours, had a strong statement to make after the defendants made a surprising move on the second day of trial.

The Duke of Sussex, who was originally scheduled to give his testimony on Thursday, will not be answering questions from his lawyer on the stand on Wednesday as Associated Newspapers Limited ended their opening argument sooner than the allotted time.

Journalist Cameron Walker, who has been present at the proceedings since day one, shared that a statement as been shared by Harry’s camp, slamming the ANL lawyers for their “dirty tricks”.

“ANL have had months to inform the court that their opening argument would last less than two hours, instead, they have had to resort to game playing and dirty tricks – consistent with the way they have treated not just the duke but all of the victims in this case,” the source told GB News.

“They think that by pulling the schedule forward 24 hours, they are giving Prince Harry less time to prepare - he’s been preparing for this moment for the last three years. Safe to say, he’s ready.”

As Prince Harry takes the stand, he would be opening himself up to a brutal cross-examination by ANL’s lawyer, Antony White KC.

However, Harry’s team has previously stressed that he is “confident and ready” for this case.