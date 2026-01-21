King Charles decides to make tough call as key announcement looms

King Charles is facing significant pressure as his next move is considered crucial for Britons.

There are reports that the monarch will be visiting the US on the invitation of President Donald Trump in April, which is not sitting well with the Republican campaign group.

As per GB, the group believe that King Charles' meeting with Trump amid tensions between the two countries showcases the weak side of England.

"Charles visiting Trump in the US will only play into Trump's hands, and will make the UK look weak and servile," they said.

For the unversed, there are possible tensions between the UK and the US after Britain's Chagos Islands agreement and Trump's shocking plans for Greenland.

However, the Palace sources revealed that the visit will take place as per the schedule, as a big possible announcement is just around the corner.

According to the report, the monarch's team called the demand to cancel his US visit a "poor understanding" of state visits.

It has been said that King Charles's only motive is to strengthen the ties between the UK and the US for a bright future.

The spokesperson of Keir Starmer said amid the calls to postpone his US trip, "The UK-US relationship is built on 250 years of history and decades of unparalleled cultural links and defence and security collaboration.

"There is no relationship that has delivered more for the British people."