 
Geo News

King Charles beloved estate initiates new plans as Harry appears in court

King Charles team announces slew of activities at Prince Harry and Prince William's childhood home

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 21, 2026

King Charles beloved estate initiates new plans as Harry appears in court
King Charles beloved estate initiates new plans as Harry appears in court

It seems to be business as usual for King Charles and his team as Prince Harry appears in London High Court to be cross-examined in his lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers Limited.

Harry was expected to take the witness stand on Thursday but it was moved up to Wednesday after ANL finished opening arguments earlier than expected.

Even though the King is currently in Scotland taking a break and attending casual engagements, reports have claimed that Charles had preferred that Harry doesn't take the case into trial.

There had been hope of relations improving between the father and son following the meeting in September, but there are no chances of the two reuniting during this trip of Harry's.

Amid the trial, the King's Highgrove Gardens, which Charles has owned since 1980 and he used to live there with Princess Diana and his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will be buzzing with activity.

The estate will be hosting various events including a unique wellbeing workshop which will focus on “grounding” and “mindfulness”.

The half-day workshop, which takes place on 21 February and costs around £75, will offer activities such as breathwork, yoga and meditation sessions carefully curated by Sadie from Cotswold Therapia.

The aim of the End of Winter Wellbeing Workshop is about transitioning “from winter’s rest into the promise of spring” which is a fitting description of the ongoing relations between the King and his younger son.

Experts have said that there is a difference in Harry's approach this time around in his legal pursuits. He is focussed on reconciliation and making sure to wrap the case fairly. He will then return to his charity endeavours that earned him a favour back with the King.

Duchess Sophie's powerful new role unveiled as Palace makes big shift
Duchess Sophie's powerful new role unveiled as Palace makes big shift
Prince Harry's reaction emerges after unexpected change amid trial
Prince Harry's reaction emerges after unexpected change amid trial
Netflix bosses left 'unhappy' as Meghan Markle takes big risk
Netflix bosses left 'unhappy' as Meghan Markle takes big risk
Royal protection officer shares latest details on Harry's UK security
Royal protection officer shares latest details on Harry's UK security
Meghan Markle set to make bold choice for Prince Harry despite fears
Meghan Markle set to make bold choice for Prince Harry despite fears
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson make new deal after daughters take drastic step
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson make new deal after daughters take drastic step
Prince Harry's lawsuit against UK publisher has surprise change in schedule
Prince Harry's lawsuit against UK publisher has surprise change in schedule
Prince William, Princess Kate weave sweet moments while learning new skill
Prince William, Princess Kate weave sweet moments while learning new skill