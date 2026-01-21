King Charles beloved estate initiates new plans as Harry appears in court

It seems to be business as usual for King Charles and his team as Prince Harry appears in London High Court to be cross-examined in his lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers Limited.

Harry was expected to take the witness stand on Thursday but it was moved up to Wednesday after ANL finished opening arguments earlier than expected.

Even though the King is currently in Scotland taking a break and attending casual engagements, reports have claimed that Charles had preferred that Harry doesn't take the case into trial.

There had been hope of relations improving between the father and son following the meeting in September, but there are no chances of the two reuniting during this trip of Harry's.

Amid the trial, the King's Highgrove Gardens, which Charles has owned since 1980 and he used to live there with Princess Diana and his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will be buzzing with activity.

The estate will be hosting various events including a unique wellbeing workshop which will focus on “grounding” and “mindfulness”.

The half-day workshop, which takes place on 21 February and costs around £75, will offer activities such as breathwork, yoga and meditation sessions carefully curated by Sadie from Cotswold Therapia.

The aim of the End of Winter Wellbeing Workshop is about transitioning “from winter’s rest into the promise of spring” which is a fitting description of the ongoing relations between the King and his younger son.

Experts have said that there is a difference in Harry's approach this time around in his legal pursuits. He is focussed on reconciliation and making sure to wrap the case fairly. He will then return to his charity endeavours that earned him a favour back with the King.