Louis Tomlinson 'scared' as Harry Styles returns to spotlight?

Louis Tomlinson seeks support from fans after Harry Styles drops bombshell

Harry Styles has officially returned to the spotlight, which might make things a little bit complicated for Louis Tomlinson.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old released his new single Imposter before releasing his new album “How Did I Get Here?”

Back in September 2025, the Two of Us singer dropped a small clip teasing his third solo album, until than there was no sign of Styles making his comeback.

Now that Tomlinson is heading near to the official release date of his new solo record the Watermelon Sugar singer has also marked his comeback by announcing of his fourth album, “All the Time. Disco, Ocassionally.”

Not just that, Harry is bringing out his first ever single Aperture in four years on the same day as Louis’ album.

After the Grammy-winner announced his new single, Louis took it to his X and wrote a cryptic post, which is giving an impression that he took an indirect jibe at Harry.

The post read, “Going to need your help over the next few days to cut through the noise. Time to give this record the moment it deserves!”

Some social media users are saying that there is an implicit beef going on, meanwhile others are saying that the statement gives an impression as if Tomlinson is "shading" Styles.

However, one defensive fan wrote, “I Lowkey don’t read this as shade towards Harry and more to the fact that his music potentially got leaked.”

"I don’t necessarily think it’s shade. He recently said some really nice things about Harry in an interview about Harry’s success", wrote another one.

It doesn't mean that the Lemonade singer is "scared" of the Sign of the Times hitmaker's comeback, as fans believes that the former is playing his part to promote his new work.

Harry’s new song Aperture and Louis’ album "How Did I Get Here?" is set to come out on January 23.