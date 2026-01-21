Prince William extends support to Princess Kate in heartfelt gesture

 
Geo News Digital Desk
January 21, 2026

Prince William once again won the hearts of fans with his supportive gesture for his beloved wife, Princess Kate.

The powerful royal duo stepped out to support a charity, Radical Weavers, on Tuesday in Scotland.

William and Kate's spokesperson, on a social media post, lauded the charity as they are doing an incredible job by using traditional Scottish tartan-weaving to "bring people together, offering support and hope to those affected by trauma and loss."

During their visit, the future Queen was seen taking part in weaving tartan, but a moment which grabbed the attention of fans was William lovingly holding his better half's coat.

On social media, netizens lauded the Prince of Wales' move, calling the two "Best couple ever!"

One fan wrote, "I just love William holding his coat and looking at her proudly! I love them."

"This is an act of manners, kindness, humanity, empathy, respect," another penned. 

