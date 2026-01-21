Prince Harry looks confident as he takes stand in explosive testimony

Prince Harry appeared in high spirits as he entered the witness box to unload on the Daily Mail publisher in explusive testimony.

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the High Court to give evidence on the third day of the trial of his legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

The Duke looked dashing in a blue suit and a striped tie, giving a thumbs up as he made his way into the central London court.

The clip of the Duke's arrival went viral on social media, sparking reactions from fans.

Harry was scheduled to give evidence on Thursday, but opening submissions for the claimants and ANL concluded earlier than expected on Tuesday.

Prince William's younger brother is part of a group of high-profile claimants, which include Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley.

They are bringing legal action against ANL over allegations of unlawful information gathering.