King Charles returns to London after receiving heartbreaking news

King Charles concluded his Scotland visit and returned to London amid Prince Harry's evidence in the court.

The monarch, 77, held an important reception in support of Indonesian conservation efforts at Lancaster House on Wednesday.

The president of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto joined the King at the Palace next door to his Clarence House residence.

The two dignitories had an audience together afterwards at nearby St James's Palace.

The meeting took place during Harry's appearance in the witness box.

Charles was away in Scotland at the start of the week as his youngest son flew in from California for the start of the trial.

The Duke is not likely to meet his father during his UK visit, with the King following the general principle that a sovereign should steer clear of any active legal proceedings.

In his witness statement on the third day of the trial, Harry said he has always had an "uneasy relationship" with the press, adding: "However, as a member of the institution the policy was to 'never complain, never explain."

