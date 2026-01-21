 
Geo News

Palace issues sad statement as King mourns death of his sister

King remembers his deceased sister in emotional message

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 21, 2026

Palace issues sad statement as King mourns death of his sister
Palace issues sad statement as King mourns death of his sister

Royal family shared sad news about the passing of the King of Sweden's sister in an emotional statement.

On January 21, it was reported that Princess Désirée, Baroness Silfverschiöld, had died "peacefully and quietly" at her home in Koberg in Västergötland.

The 87-year-old Princess was surrounded by her family and loved ones at the time of her death.

King Carl XVI Gustaf shared a heartfelt message, remembering his sister and the shared memories he had with her.

"It is with great sadness that I have received the information that my sister, Princess Désirée, has passed away.

Princess Désirée
Princess Désirée

"Many are the warm family memories that have been created at the home of the Silfverschiöld family in Västergötland – a place in Sweden that came to mean a lot to my sister. My family and I today extend our condolences to Princess Désirée's children and their families."

It is important to note that Princess Désirée was the widow of Baron Niclas Silfverschiöld.

Tributes poured in on social media, with one fan commenting, "Rest in peace, warm thoughts to loved ones."

"My sincere condolences to the entire family," another penned. 

Prince Harry looks confident as he takes stand in explosive testimony video
Prince Harry looks confident as he takes stand in explosive testimony
Prince William extends support to Princess Kate in heartfelt gesture
Prince William extends support to Princess Kate in heartfelt gesture
King Charles beloved estate initiates new plans as Harry appears in court
King Charles beloved estate initiates new plans as Harry appears in court
King Charles decides to make tough call as key announcement looms
King Charles decides to make tough call as key announcement looms
Prince Harry's stand: What has happened so far in court?
Prince Harry's stand: What has happened so far in court?
Duchess Sophie's powerful new role unveiled as Palace makes big shift
Duchess Sophie's powerful new role unveiled as Palace makes big shift
Prince Harry's reaction emerges after unexpected change amid trial
Prince Harry's reaction emerges after unexpected change amid trial
Netflix bosses left 'unhappy' as Meghan Markle takes big risk
Netflix bosses left 'unhappy' as Meghan Markle takes big risk