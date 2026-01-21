Palace issues sad statement as King mourns death of his sister

Royal family shared sad news about the passing of the King of Sweden's sister in an emotional statement.

On January 21, it was reported that Princess Désirée, Baroness Silfverschiöld, had died "peacefully and quietly" at her home in Koberg in Västergötland.

The 87-year-old Princess was surrounded by her family and loved ones at the time of her death.

King Carl XVI Gustaf shared a heartfelt message, remembering his sister and the shared memories he had with her.

"It is with great sadness that I have received the information that my sister, Princess Désirée, has passed away.

Princess Désirée

"Many are the warm family memories that have been created at the home of the Silfverschiöld family in Västergötland – a place in Sweden that came to mean a lot to my sister. My family and I today extend our condolences to Princess Désirée's children and their families."

It is important to note that Princess Désirée was the widow of Baron Niclas Silfverschiöld.

Tributes poured in on social media, with one fan commenting, "Rest in peace, warm thoughts to loved ones."

"My sincere condolences to the entire family," another penned.