Charles Spencer shares emotional message as Prince Harry fights for justice

Prince Harry's uncle talks about beloved figure amid the Duke's court battle

Geo News Digital Desk
January 21, 2026

Prince Harry's uncle shared an emotional update as the Duke of Sussex continue his fight for justice in the UK.

Charles Spencer took to his official Instagram page and marked the birth anniversary of his mother, Frances Shand Kydd.

In a long, heartfelt caption alongside the black and white photo of Harry's grandmother, the author wrote, "90 years ago today, my mother was born. She died far too young, in 2004, aged 68."

Charles shared that he gave an eulogy at her funeral, and the heartwarming moment brought mixed memories to him.

He reflected on the "terrible ordeal" his mother had to endure, burying two of her children."

Speaking of the shared picture, Charles added, "I love this photograph of her, taken by my father, when she was young and happy, and glamorous in a very understated way."

He stated that Frances Shand Kydd was born on the Sanringham estate on 20 January 1936, which was also the day when King George V died, 1 mile away, in Sandringham House.

It is important to note that Charles Spencer's statement came amid Prince Harry's legal battle against the Daily Mail, as he accused the outlet of unlawfully obtaining information about him.

