Prince Harry makes daring remark about royal family policy in witness box

Prince Harry appeared in a witness box as he opened up about the royal family's "never complain, never explain" policy during his legal battle with the UK press.

The Duke of Sussex stated that he does not have "leaky social circles." He explained that as a member of the royal family, he had no opportunity to hold the press accountable in the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday.

For the unversed, Harry accused the Daily Mail of unlawfully obtaining information about him.

During an argument in court between Harry and the lawyers representing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), King Charles' son said, "My social circles were not leaky, I want to make that absolutely clear."

"I would have to cut contact with this person [if he had suspicion]," as per the Mirror Harry added.

While making a witness statement, Archie and Lilibet's father shared that he was not able to react due to the firm's policy of maintaining silence.

Antony White KC, representing ANL, stated that no complaint was made on behalf of Harry regarding the articles he believes leaked his personal information.

He said, "That is because you believed, at the time that the articles were published, insofar as you saw them, that the information they contained came from legitimate sources."

To which Harry responded, "To a certain extent, but I would not have been able to complain about them anyway, because of the institution I was in."