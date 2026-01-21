Prince Harry moves to tears as he mentions Meghan in court

Prince Harry could not hold his tears back as he revealed bitter truth about Meghan's life, accusing media of making his wife's life 'a misery'.

Giving evidence on the third day of the trial of his legal action, tearful Harry conluded by saying: “They have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord.”

During his appearance in teh withness bos at the High Court, the Duke also also detailed how his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, was "shaken" and felt "hunted" by constant media intrusion during their relationship.

He claimed "vicious persistent attacks" and "intrusive, sometimes racist articles" impacted Meghan's life.

He highlighted instances where teh publisher's journalists allegedly knew private details, including holiday plans and intimate conversations.

The Prince also admitted that he was unable to complain about the publisher of The Daily Mail "because of the institution I was in"

In his witness statement, the royal claimed he has always had an "uneasy relationship" with the press, adding: "However, as a member of the institution the policy was to 'never complain, never explain'.

Harry's appearance came as his father, the King, carried out engagements in London.