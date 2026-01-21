Buckingham Palace honours Queen Camilla after Harry's tearful admission

King Charles' office honoured Queen Camilla as she delivered a moving speech amid Prince Harry's testimony, in which he alleged the media of making Meghan Markle's life 'an absolute misery.'

Camilla, 78, shared her thoughts while visiting a cancer support charity at Maggie's Cheltenham centre in Gloucestershire on Wednesday, marking the organisation's 30th anniversary.

Buckingham Palace shared a video of the Queen's visit with a heartwarming message as she met with several people to hear about their experiences.

She also unveiled a portrait of herself by distinguished artist Eileen Hogan, which has been gifted to Maggie’s and will be put on display in Cheltenham centre.

Camilla, who is president of the charity, met NHS and centre staff and people living with cancer to hear how they have been supported by Maggie's.

During her speech, the Queen said it was a "huge pleasure" to return to the Cheltenham centre to celebrate the charity's 30th anniversary.

"I remember being slightlynervous as we approached the Western General Hospital, anticipating a rather formal, clinical atmosphere," She continued.