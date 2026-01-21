Queen Camilla spends time with Spice Girl after Victoria Beckham's heartbreak

Queen Camilla shared a warm moment with a former Spice Girl during her latest outing amid Victoria Beckham's family crisis.

The Queen, 78, enjoyed tea with Victoria's former bandmate Geri Halliwell-Horner during her visit to the Maggie's centre in Cheltenham on Wednesday, January 21.

The two celebrated the cancer support organisation's three decades of service. Camilla was introduced to several guests, including Cheltenham's mayor, before greeting Halliwell-Horner with a warm embrace.

"How nice to see you. Is this your first visit?" Camilla asked the pop star, who replied: "Yeah, amazing."

Halliwell-Horner, a supporter of the charity, had been invited as a special guest for the milestone occasion.

In her address to guests, the Queen said: "I first met Maggie many years ago, in the swinging 60s, when I ventured into her beautiful and cool boutique, Annacat."

"I remember her then as being warm, funny and generous."

The Queen's meeting with the popstar came amid reports that former Spice Giel Victoria is in shock after Brooklyn Beckham’s shocking Instagram statement about his family and their relationship.

Brooklyn detailed his feud with Beckhams in lengthy statement, saying: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private."

Nicola Peltz's husband went on: "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about some of the lies that have been printed.”

Victoria and David were reportedly completely blindsided by the situation as they were not expecting that their son will address family matters so publicly as Prince Harry had previously stepped down as senior working royal in 2020.