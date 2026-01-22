King Charles office shares private meeting details after Harry’s testimony

King Charles had returned to London from Scotland as Prince Harry appeared in the witness stand for his case against the Associated Newspapers Limited.

The monarch had left for Balmoral just before his younger son had arrived on Sunday, however, in surprise turn of event, Charles rushed back for a key meeting. Buckingham Palace released an update on the event as Charles left London without contacting his son, Harry.

Right next door to Clarence House, a reception supporting Indonesian conservation efforts at Lancaster House on Wednesday. The monarch had attended the event and later, he held a private audience at his residence with the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The office of the monarch shared a photo from the meeting, as the two dignitaries shook hands.

“The President of the Republic of Indonesia visited The King at Clarence House this morning,” the caption read under the portrait of the two.

It was pouring heavy as Charles was seen carrying a dark umbrella to shelter from the rain. He even apologised to the president about the weather which prompted a laugh from the president.

The two had a pleasant meeting afterwards as they enjoyed and then met with representatives and members of the Peusangan Elephant Conservation Initiative and other bodies in the Grand Hall.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was having an overwhelming day as he his voiced appeared to crack while talking about Meghan and the troubles she faced at the hands of the press.

“They continue to come after me, they have made my wife’s life an absolute misery.”

Harry couldn’t meet his father this time as Charles left for Scotland immediately after the meeting. Last time in September, Harry and Charles had met or the first time in 19 months. It remains to be seen if something could be worked out in the schedule.