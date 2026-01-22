Meghan Markle launches into risky plans despite Prince Harry’s warnings

Prince Harry seems to be pulled into multiple directions but Meghan Markle appears to be focussed on one big target, dismissing her husband’s concerns of what it may entail for their future.

The As Ever Founder, who launched her business last year along with her other major projects, is streamlining plans for 2026 and her next target it the UK. There had been buzz about her possible visit across the pond, but before she steps foot on British soil, her jam may beat her to it.

The Duke of Sussex is currently in London as he deals with his lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of DailyMail, and gave an emotional statement in the witness box on Wednesday describing how the press made his wife’s life “miserable”.

Meanwhile, the Duchess is aiming to “dominate” the UK market to give competition to King Charles. Sources believe that it will give Meghan “a lot of satisfaction and she has optimism about releasing her products to the wider audience in Britain.

She even hinted with a post using a famous British phrase, “This is your sign to put the kettle on.”

Harry, who has been supportive of Meghan’s endeavours, is not trying to discourage her but has expressed his concerns about the “cost”.

“Setting up proper distribution abroad and marketing it the way she wants takes an enormous amount of cash, and Harry is very wary,” an insider told Closer. Harry is well aware of the “impressive” launch numbers but he thinks Meghan is moving fast and taking too many risks with their finances in current circumstances.

On the other hand, Meghan is “absolutely convinced this is the moment to go big and she’s not talking about dipping a toe in; she’s talking about full global expansion”.

She thinks there is “serious money” to be made overseas, especially in Europe and Asia, and she has been prepared since a long time with massive amount to stock she has. She is ready but Harry is still insisting that she should take a “sensible pace” with the money given, mindful of the financial situation they are in.