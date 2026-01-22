 
Queen Camilla sends message to King Charles as crucial chapter begins

King Charles receives support from Queen Camilla as cancer treatment continues in 2026

January 22, 2026

Queen Camilla extended her support to her husband, King Charles, and other cancer patients in a moving statement.

The 78-year-old royal figure stepped out in Cheltenham to support Maggie's cancer support centre on Wednesday.

Camilla, the president of the charity, applauded the efforts made by the foundation's founder, Maggie Keswick, in her speech.

She said that Maggie is making sure that those fighting cancer "receive expert support, sympathy and a cup of tea."

The Queen added, "Maggie was convinced that people living with cancer crave a beautiful, comforting environment as they face the unknown; a place where they needn't pretend to be fine, where laughter can come as naturally as tears, because sometimes that's what's wanted."

Camilla emphasised the fact that cancer patients do not need to put on a brave face 24/7, which must be a special and supportive message for her husband, whose cancer treatment continues in 2026.

At the end of 2025, the monarch appeared in an emotional video message, sharing that his cancer treatment will be reduced in the New Year.

Many believe that the year 2026 will be crucial for the King, as his health will significantly impact the future of his reign.

