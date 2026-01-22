Royal family makes exciting announcement about Palace celebrations

The royal family is looking towards an optimistic year and welcome positivity with special celebrations at Buckingham Palace.

The senior working members of the family have already busied themselves in royal engagements. Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are at Balmoral, also taking up some duties while continuing their break. However, key members will be coming together once again to mark an annual tradition as an announcement was issued.

The Royal Garden parties, which are a “wonderful and unique opportunity” for members of the British public to network and meet with the royals, will be taking place in May.

Three dates for Royal Garden Parties have been revealed: Wednesday 6 May, Friday 8 May and Tuesday 12 May 2026 at Buckingham Palace.

However, to participate in what is being termed as a “once-in-a lifetime experience”, members of the public are to send their nominations to their councillor, Monday February 16, 2026.

Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted on of the parties on behalf of The King. Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, as well as The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, were also a part of it.

Princess Eugenie was also in attendance to support the future king along with cousin Zara Tindall.

Historically, Garden Parties took the place of presentation parties attended by debutantes, and have evolved into a way of recognising and rewarding public service.