'Emily in Paris' stars Ashley Park, Paul Forman call it quits

Ashley Park, Paul Forman reportedly broke up before premiere of 'Emily in Paris 5'

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, who was dating co-star Paul Forman, reportedly parted ways silently before the premiere of Emily in Paris season 5.

The duo has been dating each other since 2023 before ultimately calling it quits in 2025.

Ashley and Paul sparked dating rumours in 2023 after she posted a photo with latter from an event they attended together.

In early 2024, their relationship got Instagram official after the 34-year-old actress dropped a post sharing about health scare.

In the picture, she was lying in a hospital bed while Forman kissed her on the forehead.

Park gave a special shoutout to the 31-year-old actor in the caption “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this.”

She mentioned how he helped and supported her and held her through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in ICU, ERs, scans and tests.

The lovebirds were later spotted at multiple events together taking from fashion events to romantic outings in Rome.

Ahead of the release of Emily in Paris season 5, Ashley and Paul called off their relationship, reported TMZ. The reason of their break-up remains unclear as neither of them have commented on the matter.

Work wise, Ashley will be returning to play Mindy in the season 6 of the romantic comedy series along with Lily Collins.