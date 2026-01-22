Princess Eugenie friend reveals royal’s reaction to Andrew-Fergie disgrace

Princess Eugenie, the younger daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, has reportedly followed in the path of her uncle King Charles, who took a landmark decision for the Yorks.

After the monarch had ousted his disgraced brother and Fergie from the royal fold and have effectively kicked them out of the Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge, reports suggested that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been affected by the turmoil.

Some experts believed that the York sisters still were connected to their parents, but it recently emerged that Eugenie had taken the ultimate decision to cut off her father especially after the Epstein files exposed harrowing details.

While the move comes as a shock to the public, friends of Eugenie insist that it was a long time coming. A family friend revealed to Evening Standard that it was remarkable that the rift between them didn’t come sooner.

“For as long as I can remember there was a sort of eye-rolling, ‘what have they done now?’ attitude”, one of Princess Eugenie’s oldest friends said.

Another described it as being “such a wrench” but that it had to happen. The family friend shared that Beatrice and Eugenie have been taught to “never ever” believe anything against their parents in coming in the papers and treat it as a “conspiracy”. Hence, it is one of the reasons why the two nieces of King Charles took “longer than you might think” to have clarity on the matter.

After the fall of grace of Andrew and Fergie, the sisters clearly picked sides as they attended the Christmas celebrations with the royal family at Sandringham, from which the shamed ex-couple was strictly banned.

A source told the outlet that both girls are “deeply disillusioned with their parents” but have taken very different approaches.

“While Beatrice, ever the peacemaker, is taking a softer approach, Eugenie has decided to cut ties but, apparently, ‘only for the time being’.”

Eugenie, who is a patron of the anti-slavery charity, expects her father to take some kind of accountability. However, by the looks of it, Andrew doesn’t show any amount of remorse like he hasn’t shown for years. He still “vigorously” denies the allegations against him but the evidence in the public paints another picture.

It remains to be seen how long Eugenie would remain estranged from her father.