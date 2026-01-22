Prince William team releases video after Prince Harry's court comments

Prince William's team shared a video message after Prince Harry mentioned the future king during his testimony at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

On January 22, the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales highlighted the incredible work done by the Earthshot Prize 2025 finalist, Adam Root, for introducing Matter.

The climate activist released a video discussing necessary changes for a better, plastic-free world with the help of Matter.

Kensington Palace shared a statement which reads, "Every time we wash our clothes, tiny plastic fibres flow into our waterways.

"Matter stops them right at the source - in washing machines, both domestic and industrial - by using smart filters that capture microplastics."

Prince William team releases video after Prince Harry's court comments

It is essential to note that the update regarding Prince William's passion project followed the Duke of Sussex's surprising revelation in court.

For the unversed, Harry made a key statement at the witness box in his legal fight against the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail for unlawfully obtaining information about him.

He revealed that he was previously in contact with 10 associates, including his brother William, Princess Kate, King Charles and his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, during the interference of the press in his personal life.

"HRH The Prince of Wales, my brother William. Due to his position, the press have always been very interested in him," Archie and Lilibet's father said.

He added, "As brothers, we naturally discussed personal aspects of our lives as we trusted each other with the highly sensitive information we shared about our private, family and professional lives."