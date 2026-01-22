Prince Harry fights back tears to stand with others in legal battle

Prince Harry was back at the High Court almost as quickly as the headlines changed, returning just a day after his legal team took a swipe at Associated Newspapers Limited’s courtroom grilling.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice at 10am, not to face questioning himself this time, but to stand with his fellow claimants as the case rolled into its fourth day.

He appeared determined to underline that this fight extends beyond his own testimony.

Thursday promises its own star power. Actress Liz Hurley is due to give evidence, arriving with her son Damian at her side with other high-profile moment to a case already packed with famous names.

The mood earlier in the week was anything but warm. On Wednesday, Harry spent around two hours fielding questions from ANL’s legal team in exchanges described by observers as icy.

“Today we reminded the Mail Group who is on trial and why,” Harry said afterwards.

The emotional core of Harry’s evidence lay in the personal toll. Fighting back tears, he told the court that media coverage had turned life for his wife, Meghan, into “an absolute misery.”

The legal battle had been deeply distressing for his family, leaving him wanting only an apology and genuine responsibility taken.

His claim centres on 14 articles published over several years, many focused on his relationship with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

“It’s impossible to keep a relationship alive under that weight,” he explained, suggesting the relentless stories were designed to provoke destructive behaviour for the sake of sales.

The Duke also criticised the publication of details from private family conversations following the circulation of a photograph of his dying mother, Princess Diana, calling it an act of extraordinary cruelty.