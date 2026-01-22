Princess Anne steps in for King Charles as monarch holds urgent meeting

Princess Anne, who dutifully serves King Charles and the monarchy, as one of the hardest working members of the royal family filled in for her brother for an important role.

The Princess Royal, who is the only other person apart from the King and his heir Prince William to conduct an investiture ceremony, had been in Scotland alongside the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla.

On Wednesday, Charles had to rush back to London to conduct a meeting with the Indonesian president at Clarence House and attend an event held to spotlight the relations between the two nations. It was also during the same time Prince Harry had been in the witness box being cross-examined by lawyer in his case against the DailyMail publisher.

Anne, on behalf of The King, held an Investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. This investiture marked the fourth investiture of the Royal Family in 2026 – of which Anne held three and Prince William held one.

A diverse array of recipients received honours from the royal members. One of the distinguished individuals was Zahrah Mahmood, a social media influencer widely known as the Hillwalking Hijabi. She received an MBE for her voluntary work championing diversity in outdoor pursuits.

Alongside Zahrah, 75-year-old Alistair Moffat received an MBE for services to literature and culture. John and Lorna Norgrove, who were made OBEs for services to women and children abroad and in Scotland.