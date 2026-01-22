Royals unite to mark important moment in history with new message

The Royal family commemorated a poignant event in history as the Palace aides released a special statement to honour a special member.

The royals are very particular about maintaining their heritage and immortalising key members, and this is what they did for former monarch, Queen Victoria.

“125 years ago today, Queen Victoria’s remarkable 63-year reign came to an end. Her son King Edward VII succeeded her in 1901, ushering in the Edwardian era.”

Victoria was born at Kensington Palace, London, on May 24, 1819. She was the only daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Princess Victoria of Saxe-Coburgh-Saalfed.

The Palace shared that Victoria was only eight months old when her father died but her coronationwas held when she turned 18. It took place Westminster Abbey in 1837.

In a rare detail about the monarch, they shared that from the age of 13, “Victoria kept a regular journal throughout her life. In total, 43765 pages survive”.

About her love life, she met Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1836 and married in 1840 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace. They had 9 children, many of them married into other royal families.

She became known as “the Grandmother of Europe”. However, when Prince Albert died in 1861, Victoria was devastated and wore black for the rest of her life.

On this day 125 years ago, Victoria died, age 81, at Osborne House. Her reign lasted almost 64 years.