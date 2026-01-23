 
Geo News

Harry Styles drops 'Aperture' as he kicks off 'Disco' era after 4-year break

'Aperture' is the lead single from Styles' upcoming album 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 23, 2026

The music video for Aperture is set to release a few hours after the audio
The music video for 'Aperture' is set to release a few hours after the audio 

Harry Styles just gave fans a taste of what to expect from his new era after a four-year hiatus from music.

At midnight of Friday, January 23, the former One Direction member unleashed his new song, Aperture, the lead single from his upcoming fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, set for release on March 6. The audio was released first, with a music video set to debut later in the evening at 5:00 pm UK time.

The song is produced by Kid Harpoon, who also produced Styles’’ 2022 hit song As It Was from his album Harry’s House. Although reminiscent of the Grammy-winning hit, the new electric, synth-pop beat takes on a life of its own in Aperture.

“It’s best you know / What you don’t, Aperture lets the light in,” Styles sings on the track, with the titular word referring to a camera’s aperture, which controls the brightness and depth of field of an image.

The track marks Styles' first single since 2023’s Satellite, and he’s got much more in the works. In addition to his upcoming album, Styles also announced a seven-city residency called Together, Together. The 50-stop tour will run through Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney from May through December.

Drake takes legal battle over Kendrick Lamar track to next level
Drake takes legal battle over Kendrick Lamar track to next level
Harry Styles world tour promises unforgettable star packed nights
Harry Styles world tour promises unforgettable star packed nights
Tenacious D's Kyle Glass on relationship with Jack Black after Trump joke
Tenacious D's Kyle Glass on relationship with Jack Black after Trump joke
Harry Styles comes full circle with ‘Together, Together' world tour return
Harry Styles comes full circle with ‘Together, Together' world tour return
Elle Fanning moves to tears after 'Sentimental Value' milestone: 'Dream'
Elle Fanning moves to tears after 'Sentimental Value' milestone: 'Dream'
Brooklyn Beckham steps out with wife Nicola after shocking family statement
Brooklyn Beckham steps out with wife Nicola after shocking family statement
Kim Kardashian ditches classroom and builds North West school of her own
Kim Kardashian ditches classroom and builds North West school of her own
‘Bridgerton' season 4: Why Yerin Ha feels ‘loopy' after cast in series?
‘Bridgerton' season 4: Why Yerin Ha feels ‘loopy' after cast in series?