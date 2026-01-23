Harry Styles drops 'Aperture' as he kicks off 'Disco' era after 4-year break

The music video for 'Aperture' is set to release a few hours after the audio

Harry Styles just gave fans a taste of what to expect from his new era after a four-year hiatus from music.

At midnight of Friday, January 23, the former One Direction member unleashed his new song, Aperture, the lead single from his upcoming fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, set for release on March 6. The audio was released first, with a music video set to debut later in the evening at 5:00 pm UK time.

The song is produced by Kid Harpoon, who also produced Styles’’ 2022 hit song As It Was from his album Harry’s House. Although reminiscent of the Grammy-winning hit, the new electric, synth-pop beat takes on a life of its own in Aperture.

“It’s best you know / What you don’t, Aperture lets the light in,” Styles sings on the track, with the titular word referring to a camera’s aperture, which controls the brightness and depth of field of an image.

The track marks Styles' first single since 2023’s Satellite, and he’s got much more in the works. In addition to his upcoming album, Styles also announced a seven-city residency called Together, Together. The 50-stop tour will run through Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney from May through December.