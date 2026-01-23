Barron Trump called police after seen woman 'beaten up', court hears

US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, 19, told the UK police that he saw a woman in London being "beaten up" during a video call, the court heard on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, is on trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, accused of assault and two counts of rape, among other charges, against the alleged victim, who was described in court as a friend of the president’s son.

A transcript of an emergency call released by the Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday, January 22, shows Trump telling the operator he met the alleged victim on social media.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed for legal reasons, reported by BBC.

He has denied assaulting the woman, two counts of rape, intentional strangulation, and obstruction of justice by influencing a woman.

Rumiantsev, who denies the charges, told the court he got upset when he accused the woman of calling Trump “sweetheart” but denied he subjected her to a controlling relationship.

The court heard that Trump called the alleged victim on January 18 last year.

The court has also been informed that in a later email to Metropolitan police officers investigating the assault allegations, Barron Trump communicated what the alleged victim had told him.

He wrote, “I was told by the victim, who I am very close with, that this individual had been giving her difficulty for a long time.”

Barron Trump was later asked by police to furnish a witness statement and said in an email on May 2, 2025, that what he saw had been "very brief indeed but indeed prevalent."

Trump said he made the video call to the woman in the early hours of January 18, 2025, after first implying to the emergency operator that she had called him.

Rumiantsev denied the charges, which date between November 2024 and January 2025.

Prosecutors have alleged that Rumiantsev strangled the woman on the evening of 17 January last year.

She later called the police, and the Russian national was apprehended on the very next morning of January 18, and taken into custody.

Giving evidence on Thursday, January 22, Rumiantsev stated that an argument broke out and that the woman was “completely hysterical, crying, screaming, shouting at me.”

He said he held her arms in self-defense to prevent her from hitting him.

Earlier, the Russian national told the court that he learned about the woman’s friendship with Trump in October 2024, when she asked him to take a photograph of a chat between them on her phone.

Jurors also heard that he and the alleged victim had had a disagreement in November 2024.

The trial is still in progress.