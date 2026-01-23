Meghan Markle forced to say goodbye to special chapter of life

Meghan Markle dealt with a major blow, raising questions about the future of her dream project.

The Duchess of Sussex marked her return to the spotlight in 2025 with her social media and Netflix return.

Archie and Lilibet's mother appeared on the television screens to share tips useful in the kitchen in her series, With Love, Meghan.

As per reports, her show did not make it to the 1,000 most-watched programmes on the streaming giant, which has been seen as a big professional setback.

Hello! Magazine shared that the second season of her television program was the 1,124th most-watched show between July and December 2025, garnering only two million views.

Even the festive special, which was released around Christmas, did not grab the attention of viewers.

It has also been claimed that the third season of Meghan's dream project will not be returning to the TV screens after poor performance.

As of now, no official comments have been made by the Duchess of Sussex or her team.