Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham hit with reality check after family split

Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham received a serious warning about the consequences they face after making explosive statements against their families.

On January 19, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham left the world in shock by publicly speaking about the intense family tensions.

Taking to his Instagram page, Brooklyn accused his parents of controlling media narratives and only securing "Brand Beckham."

He accused his mother of spoiling the most special moment of his life, his wedding to Nicola Peltz. As per the aspiring chef, Victoria is "controlling" and has beef with his wife.

Brooklyn said that after cutting ties with his family, he found peace with his better half, hinting that he is not interested in making amends with the rest of the Beckhams.

When the 26-year-old spoke out, the internet began comparing him to former working royal Prince Harry.

From the explosive memoir Spare to Oprah Winfrey's interview, the Duke of Sussex shared his side of the story, portraying the royals in a negative light.

Royal expert Robert Jobson told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show that the two privileged "guys" should be ready for severe outcomes after shaming their families.

He said, "They’ve been given everything by their parents, both of these guys, and they’re, and you know, they’ve been given a great privileged start."

"The real reality is it’s very poor show; anybody who trashes their own family publicly deserves what they get. In my opinion, I think it’s awful, and if they expect there to be trust and reconciliation afterwards, good luck," Mr Robert added.

The royal commentator believes that Harry and Brooklyn have lost the trust of the public and their loved ones.