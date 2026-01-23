Prince William, Kate's secret strategy exposed amid Harry, Meghan cheos

Prince William, Kate Middelton secret strategy exposed amid Harry, Meghan cheos

Prince William and Kate Middleton follow smart strategy to deal with crisis amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's feud.

The Prince and Princess of Wales never lose cool amid cheos, even react as per their plan to cope with the difficult situation.

They don’t feel that they have to explain anything to Harry and Meghan, they don’t care one bit what they think, an insider has claimed.

"On the other hand, they do care what the British public thinks. It matters deeply to them that they’re seen as careful and responsible,"

It emerges amid reports that Harry Meghan are allegedly jalous of William and Kate's income.

The sourcse told Closer, "They’d never admit it publicly, but privately it’s galling to watch William and Kate cash in while they’re scrambling and still being painted as the villains."

They said, "the Waleses have no intention of holding any ‘money-talks’ with the Sussexes.

William is also believed to be at the forefront of the royals’ bid to ‘slim-line’ and ‘modernise’ the monarchy.

Now the source says, "He’s been the most vocal about how they all need to tighten their belts. He and Kate have intentionally cut back on staff, they’ve moved away from the culture of excess that’s always been the norm and live a fairly low-key life."