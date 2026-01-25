Prince Harry, Meghan break cover after making stern move against Trump

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood tall and beamed as they made their first joint appearance of the year following their bold stance against the US President and support for King Charles.

The monarch’s younger son had been in the UK for the past few days to attend the legal proceedings of his phone hacking case against the DailyMail publisher. After returning to the US, Harry had issued a statement in response to Trump’s loose comments its NATO allies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of the premiere of their latest documentary, Cookie Queens.

Harry and Meghan, who had executive produced the film via their Archewell Productions, were spotted posing with Amy Redford, Director of the Sundance Film Festival, Eugene Hernandez and Alysa Nahmias.

The couple appeared unfazed by the chaos and seemed at ease as they focussed on the event and their joint project.

Just a day before the couple stepped out, the Duke of Sussex, who had served in the British Armed Forces, hit back at Trump’s remarks that the US “never needed” its NAO allies (including UK) and that they sent some troops to Afghanistan and “stayed a little back, a little off the frontlines”.

Before the King could say something, Harry said that the UK “alone had 457 service personnel killed” and “thousands of lives were changed forever”.

“I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there,” Harry said after noting that NATO invoked Article 5 for the “first—and only-time in history” which obligated all nations to stand with the US.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Trump’s statement “insulting and frankly, appalling”.

Moreover, Meghan shared her quiet support for the UK by sharing photos from Harry’s military days, especially when he served in Afghanistan. She also shared glimpses from the Invictus Games, a sporting event for injured and wounded veterans founded by him in 2014.