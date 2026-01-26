Prince William finally closes Prince Harry chapter for good

Prince William shatters Harry's hopes with wise strategy

Prince William delivered a shocking response to Prince Harry's back-to-back emotional pleas for reconciliation, shattering hopes for his brother.

This is not hidden from the world anymore that the Duke of Sussex wants to make peace with the royal family, as he himself admitted during a BBC interview that life is too precious to hold grudges.

But a royal commentator, Robert Jobson, told Hello! Magazine that the distance between Harry and William is growing as the future King focuses on his duty, the Duke is still grieving past wounds.

He highlighted that Harry being in the UK and still having no meeting with his family, especially his father, King Charles, or brother, indicated that "they're worlds apart."

"William and Kate are the embodiment of the future of the monarchy, while Harry looks trapped in the past," Robert said.

The royal expert pointed out that the Prince of Wales, who is busy serving his people, showcased that the divide between him and his brother is now "absolute."

"Right now, William is focused on duty, Harry on grievance. William is building a future, and he no longer needs Harry's drama," Robert stated.

The author shared that the process of reconciliation needs "compromise" and "trust." Sadly, the royal siblings were left with no faith in each other.