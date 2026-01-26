King Charles forced to step back from key decision amid strong calls

King Charles faces increasing pressure as demands grow to postpone the crucial event due to political unrest.

For the unversed, there are reports that the monarch, alongside his wife Queen Camilla, will visit the United States for an official visit in April. The purpose of the possible state visit is to strengthen ties between the UK and the US.

However, no confirmation has been made by Buckingham Palace as of now.

Britons have been calling for the tour to be cancelled following Donald Trump's controversial plans for Greenland.

Discussing the situation, royal expert Jennie Bond shared that the King is not the one in control to decide his foreign tours; it's the Prime Minister and the government.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "...you have to remember that the King acts on the wishes of the government. So the decision about any state visit to America is entirely dependent on what the Prime Minister and his government want."

Jennie believes that showcasing the "soft power" of monarchy is needed at times of need, especially when the King is "so well versed in diplomatic skills..."

The royal commentator shared that the UK government won't cancel the visit even though the trip has not been confirmed yet.

"And if Charles and Camilla go, then there’s no reason to think that William would not also go over for the World Cup," Jennie also predicted.