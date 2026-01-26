 
Geo News

Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry in surprise U-turn

Piers Morgan takes a surprise U-Turn to defend the Duke of Sussex's bold move

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 26, 2026

Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry in surprise U-turn
Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry in surprise U-turn

British TV presenter Piers Morgan, who has always been quite critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took a surprise U-Turn and defended the Duke of Sussex's bold mve.

Morgan, who is known for expressing his disapproval of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's public statements and actions, sided with Harry after US President Donald Trump's shocking statement on NATO Allies.

The 61-year-old broke his silence after Trump's interview with Fox News, in which the US President said NATO troops "stayed a little off the front lines" during the conflict and insisted the US had "never needed" its allies.

Harry reacted to Trump's remarks, saying: "I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there."

"Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost. Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect."

Morgan also appeared to support Harry's stance, sharing a photo of injured military personnel, and saying “Says it all. President Trump needs to apologise - to Ben and all NATO personnel who served alongside US forces in Afghanistan, especially those killed and wounded.”

Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry in surprise U-turn

In the past, Morgan urged Harry and Meghan to drop their royal titles since they're no longer working royals and had moved to the US.

He often accused the Sussexes of hypocrisy, alleging they're exploiting their royal status for personal gain and are "trashing the institution".

Now, his statement appears to help ease tensions between him and Harry.

Meghan Markle shares update as she ‘confirms' next career move
Meghan Markle shares update as she ‘confirms' next career move
Princess Kate takes on meaningful task as Prince William set to leave UK
Princess Kate takes on meaningful task as Prince William set to leave UK
Meghan Markle speaks out as Harry forgets legal woes for cookie night
Meghan Markle speaks out as Harry forgets legal woes for cookie night
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie caught in a sticky situation
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie caught in a sticky situation
Meghan Markle dedicates her and Prince Harry's new film to Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle dedicates her and Prince Harry's new film to Princess Lilibet
Princess Beatrice spotted by chance amidst maintaining low profile past months
Princess Beatrice spotted by chance amidst maintaining low profile past months
Princess Kate makes Burns Night a viral love letter to Scotland
Princess Kate makes Burns Night a viral love letter to Scotland
Prince Harry's persistent shadow haunts him in court
Prince Harry's persistent shadow haunts him in court