Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry in surprise U-turn

British TV presenter Piers Morgan, who has always been quite critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took a surprise U-Turn and defended the Duke of Sussex's bold mve.

Morgan, who is known for expressing his disapproval of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's public statements and actions, sided with Harry after US President Donald Trump's shocking statement on NATO Allies.

The 61-year-old broke his silence after Trump's interview with Fox News, in which the US President said NATO troops "stayed a little off the front lines" during the conflict and insisted the US had "never needed" its allies.

Harry reacted to Trump's remarks, saying: "I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there."

"Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost. Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect."

Morgan also appeared to support Harry's stance, sharing a photo of injured military personnel, and saying “Says it all. President Trump needs to apologise - to Ben and all NATO personnel who served alongside US forces in Afghanistan, especially those killed and wounded.”

In the past, Morgan urged Harry and Meghan to drop their royal titles since they're no longer working royals and had moved to the US.

He often accused the Sussexes of hypocrisy, alleging they're exploiting their royal status for personal gain and are "trashing the institution".

Now, his statement appears to help ease tensions between him and Harry.