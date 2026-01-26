Queen Camilla decides key change for public appearances in 2026

Queen Camilla will make sure that she stands out with her choices as she wants to be distinguished from other royals, like Kate Middleton has her own style.

The Princess of Wales is known for her fashion sense which has evolved over the years. Moreover, the brands that the princess uses come under the ‘Kate effect’ with its popularity. She is even able to command attention with slight changes to her ensemble to send a message to the public.

Now, Camilla is hoping that she could also achieve a similar effect with her selection as she plans to take a unique approach for her accessories she wears in public appearances, according to a jewellery expert.

Camilla has often been seen wearing the iconic Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which had been designed in 1921 for Dame Margaret Greville. Jewellery maker Anna Byers shared that Camilla will continue to wear the classic piece but she will also make addition to quirky and unique pieces for her individual style.

“I definitely expect Queen Camilla to continue wearing the diamond-studded Greville Tiara, a staple piece she has worn on numerous occasions, including to her first State Opening of Parliament in 2013,” she told GB News.

“I would also love to see her wear more of her unique animal-themed pieces, which are firm favourites in her jewellery collection.”

The expert noted that Camilla has worn “brooches featuring charming motifs, including a hedgehog, rabbit, and owl, and it would be delightful to see her continue to embrace these playful, animal-inspired jewels in the coming year.”