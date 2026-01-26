Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham decide to speak their truth: Here's why

Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham have been making headlines as the two sons from wealthy and powerful families have chosen similar paths.

Following his departure from the royal family in 2020, the Duke of Sussex left the world in shock by publicly speaking about the alleged 'unfair' treatment received by him and his wife, Meghan Markle, by the royals.

From eyebrow-raising interviews to bombshell memoir Spare, the Sussexes did not hold back from sharing stories behind palace walls.

After years, it appears that the firstborn of the power couple, David and Victoria Beckham, also took a leaf out of Harry's book and accused his family of controlling his life.

In conversation with the Mirror, royal expert Afua Acheampong-Hagan said that the royals and Beckhams "want to protect their brands," but their sons have spoiled the plans.

They "decided to do what they want, who have married a woman that they love... [They] decided to speak their truth and not keep the secrets, and they've decided to lift that gilded curtain, and they both don't seem to mind if that goes nuclear and good for them," shared the royal commentator.

Now, speaking of the possible reason behind the same pattern followed by Harry and Brooklyn, mental health experts believe that the two grew up under severe media scrutiny, leaving them "exposed and anxious."

Georgina Sturmer shared that those kids who come from families being watched by the public constantly often "blurred the lines" between "family relationships, conflict, expressions of love..."

There are reports that Brooklyn Beckham may write a book, similar to Harry's, to reveal more dark secrets, which could threaten David and Victoria.