Princess Beatrice husband reacts as family goes through another setback

Princess Beatrice, who is embroiled in a fresh family rift with her parents after her sister Princess Eugenie took a drastic step to cut off from them, received another bad news about her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have been evicted from the Royal Lodge, for which Edo was once contacted to look at the repairs for. Now, Edo has found himself in the midst of a drama concerning his lucrative project in Australia.

Edo’s interior company, Banda Property, won a contract to work on a £125million seaside luxury development by Rory O'Brien in Australia. The property, called Masthead Ocean Club, was building a 37-storye high-rise is not “put into administration” for owing millions.

While the tensions may be high for the couple, Edo seems to be unfazed by the setback as he shared an update on his current projects.

On Sunday, the British executive shared a series of photos of the scenic view which seemed to be by the coast. The beautiful scenery was followed by a glimpse into a house nestled in the area.

It is unconfirmed if the property is related to his Australia project, but it seems that the businessman is able to carry out his other work commitments without a hitch.

Meanwhile, Beatrice is holding herself together amid her family drama. Reports have claimed that she is still in touch with her parents but keeping a low-profile until things settle down in the public eye.