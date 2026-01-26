Princess Kate, Queen Camilla secret alliance laid bare

There has been a narrative about simmering tensions between Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton as the two royal women seem to be competing for a key position in the royal family.

Even though Camilla is the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales often manages to command the room as the spotlight shines brighter on her.

Despite the unspoken conflict between them, royal commentator Katie Nicholl seems to believe there are certain matters that the two women have a strong alliance on.

Katie praised Camilla for stepping up in her royal role in the past two years as King Charles received treatment for his cancer. She was on top of royal duties on behalf of the monarch.

Meanwhile, as Kate underwent her own cancer journey, she had been making up for her significant position and duty she upholds for the royals.

“Camilla wields a quiet power and influence behind the throne,” Katie told OK! “As the old saying goes, ‘behind every strong man is an even stronger woman,’ and she sums that up perfectly.”

The expert said that Camilla “deliberately chose gritty areas like domestic violence to focus her work on, and that’s indicative of the institution reflecting a changing world”.

Similarly, with Kate, she has been taking up underrated issues which need attention. She poured her heart into the early years development through The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, established in 2021. She has been calling it her “life’s work”.

Katie claimed that Camilla has also established a ‘solid partnership’ with Kate, as the two women present a united front for important occasions including state banquets, remembrance events and national celebrations like Trooping the Colour.

Even though they are understood to have grievances, they are on the same page when it comes to their duties.