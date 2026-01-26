 
Geo News

King Charles' two latest upgrades in 2026 are sizzling up Sandringham

January 26, 2026

King Charles is accelerating into 2026 in unmistakably modern style.

A Lotus Eletre electric SUV has been spotted at Sandringham, funded personally by the King, the eye-catching vehicle is finished in Royal Claret, the deep burgundy shade long associated with official royal transport.

Billed by Lotus as a high-performance electric SUV with serious speed credentials, the Eletre is anything but subtle. 

Though the vehicle was put together at a specialist facility in Norfolk, parts of it trace their origins further afield, arriving as diplomatic relations between Britain and China enter a renewed chapter. 

With Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer preparing for a landmark visit to Beijing later this month the first of its kind in years, the timing has not gone unnoticed in Westminster or Washington.

While royal watchers debated the symbolism of the King’s latest addition to the Sandringham driveway, visitors to the estate were discovering something else entirely new. 

For the first time, curry has appeared on the Sandringham restaurant menu, bringing a welcome burst of spice to winter dining.

The lamb curry, priced at £10, features meat sourced directly from the King’s own flock of organically reared Aberfield sheep, raised on the Norfolk estate itself. 

Served with basmati rice, poppadums and mango chutney, the dish has quickly become a favourite among visitors seeking warmth and comfort during the colder months.

The Princess of Wales has often spoken of her love for curry, both at home and when ordering takeaway, and has passed that enthusiasm on to Princess Charlotte.

