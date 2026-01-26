Prince William, Harry's cousin drops truth bomb as tension escalates

Prince William, Harry's cousin 'confirms' major family fued

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin seemingly confirmed the major family feud with a new message.

Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer delighted her followers on Instagram with a series of photos from her engagement party, which took place in Cape Town.

Ahead of her wedding with businessman Channing Millerd, the socialite's new post featured her sisters Lady Amelia and Lady Kitty, and their mother, former model Victoria Aitken.

The Spencer clan was all smiles in their intimate family celebration. However, Lady Eliza's father, Charles Spencer, was absent and was felt by netizens.

The British model captioned her post, 'the people we love most', which did not include her father, hinting that the rumours about the Spencer family rift are true.

It is also important to note that Charles Spencer did not take part in his other two daughters, Kitty and Amelia's weddings in 2021 and 2023.

Fans took to the comments section of Eliza's post and raised concerns about the growing distance between Charles and his family.

"Where is Charles Spencer?" a social media user wrote.

Another fan lauded Victoria for creating a "loving and beautiful family."

However, no official remark was made by Harry and William's uncle about his absence from Eliza's wedding festivities.