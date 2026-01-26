Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor awaits green light to return to spotlight

Andrew could make bombshell return anytime soon

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to make a bombshell return anytime soon as the disgraced royal has reportedly reseived a green light to start dating again after his recent fall from grace.

The latest report emerges months after King Charles axed all of Andrew's titles and honours over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The former duke may not be finished making headlines as royal experts have warned that he could consider making a bombshell move to get back at the royal family.

Andrew has also been forced to move out of his home of more than 20 years Royal Lodge.

A source claimed that he’s ready to try dating again, as he and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, look ahead.

“[Fergie] says there’s no reason she can’t throw herself back into the dating game and land a rich man to make the rest of her days a whole lot easier," a source told Closer magazine.

"[Andrew] is even talking about how he wants to get back to dating. The royals will be relieved to see him go, but they’ll also be worrying about what he might get up to once he’s off and operating completely on his own terms,” they added.

Last week, Andrew made his secret trip to new home Marsh Farm, which is under renovations. The security arramngements have also been finalised around the former duke's new home.

There were also reports that the former prince could follow in Harry's footsteps if he was cornered. However, questions remain about what role he still has within the royal family.

Royal expert Phil Dampier claimed: “If he is forced into a corner and completely put into exile, who’s to say that he or his ex-wife won’t write another book… or start hitting back?"

Thare is also speculation that he could voluntarily cut all ties with the royal family if his dowfall continues.